Ukpor Community Lauds Obiano On Rural Development

Given the famous aphorism that every good work deserves some accolades, the people of Ukpor community in Nnewi South Local Government has lauded and showered panegyrics on the state's Governor, His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano for his giant developmental strides in uplifting the beauty of the rural communities in the state and in making lives meaningful for the rural dwellers.

The President General of the town's apex body -- Ukpor Improvement Union -- Chief Emmanuel Nwachakwu made this known while touring journalists across the various projects ongoing in the community under the brolly of the Community Choose Your Project which is an initiative of the state's governor aimed at promoting a consummate development by giving all the communities in the state the sum of Twenty Million Naira (N20m) each to choose and execute projects of their choices that are of great importance to them as a people of a community.

Describing the initiative as rare in this part of the world, he viewed the governor as a leader who understands the principles of good governance and the importance of giving people the opportunity to select projects to be executed for them by themselves, which according to him, is one of the surest and fastest ways of facilitating swift developments and siting relevant projects that would also be cherished, appreciated and valued by the people, noting that it would help in identifying and providing the actual need of the people, which is often best known by the people themselves.

On the projects chosen and executed under the initiative by the community, Chief Nwachukwu said the first phase of the twenty million Naira was employed in erecting two gigantic (one-storey) buildings of lock-up shops at the Afor Ukpor Market, and had long been completed. The second phase, according to him, is being used in constructing open shops in the market, as they found out that some of their people prefer open shop to lock up shops. This project, he also said, is over 80% completed, and will be fully ready for commissioning by the governor in months time.

He noted that they have always rubbed minds together as community before mutually deciding on what each phase of the money would be used for, the method he affirmed they will also adopt in choosing where the third phase of the fund will be injected when received.

Confessing that they have never encountered any difficulty in obtaining the funds from the government, he also eulogized governor Obiano for such a well organized and coordinated procedure by which the disbursement is done, even as he assured him of unrelenting support of the Ukpor people, as well as their undertaking to continue protecting the government properties and projects in the community.