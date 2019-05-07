British Airways Rewards Travel Partners (Photos)

British Airways, top international airline and flag carrier of United Kingdom, recently rewarded top performing Nigerian Travel agents in Lagos.

The event, which was hosted by British Airways’ Trade Sales Manager for Nigeria, Ademola Sanya, was held to honour and appreciate top travel agents and also focus on updates on its products and services as well as new initiatives in service delivery and selling of BA products. The event had in attendance, over one hundred top travel agents operating all over Nigeria.

Speaking on the event, the Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, Kola Olayinka said, “It is always an exciting time when we gather with our Trade Partners at events like these. It gives us the opportunity to discuss and interact with them, on our various offerings and how to better equip and serve them.”

L-R: Bodunrin Olowolagba, British Airways Sales Manager Nigeria; Moses Adekoya, Deputy Operations Manager, Travel Beta & Tours LTD and Winner of Most Promising Agent so far in year 2019; Josephine Duyile, Head Finchglow Travels and Winner of the Highest Selling Agent in Nigeria and Highest selling agent to London 2018; Mutiu Badmus, General Manager Operations, Business Travel Management and Highest selling TMC in Nigeria 2018 and Ademola Sanya, British Airways Trade Sales Manager Nigeria during the award presentation at the Trade Event held in Lagos recently.

Commenting on the event, Mr Bernard Bankole, Managing Director Finchglow Travels and NANTA President in Nigeria commended British Airways for remaining a strong leader in the Aviation sector in the country and thanked them for the awards and the Training session. According to him, this will incentivise us to do even more for BA.

Winners that emerged from the award include; Finchglow Travel who clinched the highest selling agent countrywide and Quantum Travels who bagged the award for the highest selling agent to the Unites States. Other Agents who received awards and were highly commended by the British Airways management team were Traveltron, Reward Travels and HRG.

L-R: Bodunrin Olowolagba, British Airways Sales Manager Nigeria; Bukky Akintobi, Managing Director, Bravo Alpha Travels and Winner of Business class Ticket to London and Ademola Sanya, British Airways Trade Sales Manager Nigeria at the award presentation at the Trade Event held in Lagos recently.

During the event, Mrs Bukky Akintobi, MD of Bravo Alpha Travels was the lucky winner of the raffle draw which won them a free business class ticket to London.