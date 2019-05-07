Oyetola seeks stronger bond between herdsmen, farmers in Osun

Osun State Governor Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthen peace between herdsmen and farmers.

He said his government would continue to maintain and sustain the atmosphere of relative peace and harmonious relationship between the herdsmen and farmers.

Oyetola maintained that the government would continue to intensify efforts to strengthen the existing bond among the relevant authorities in order to forestall kidnapping and banditry.

The Governor spoke while hosting the leadership of the Osun State Cow Dealers Association; Members of the All Farmers' Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the leadership of the Fulani/Bororo at his office on Tuesday.

The governor, who described peace as a necessity, said the state under his watch would do everything to enhance peaceful coexistence among the people.

Oyetola implored the leadership of the Fulanis/herders to keep 'eagle eye' on the illegal influx of people into the state and report strange movement to the security agencies.