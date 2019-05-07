Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Condemns The Presidency For Saying that "Miyetti Allah is like Afenifere and Ohaneze"

Says Myetti Allah is an association of butchers of cows and men

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a prominent critic of the administration of President Buhari have condemned a statement credited to the Presidency, asserting that Miyetti Allah is like Afenifere and Ohaneze. In a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice, the human rights activist, politician, easiest and Oxford University-trained lawyer disagress with the assertion saying: "No they are not. They are an association of butchers of cows and men. They are the purveyors of violence, the custodians of falsehood and the repositories of evil. They are as perfidious as they are dangerous"!

"They are an umbrella organisation of dark, callous, bloodthirsty and merciless men that seek to legitimise, shield and protect the Fulani herdsmen, the fourth most deadly terrorist organisation in the world.

Comparing them to Afenifere or Ohaneze is like comparing the Church of Satan and the Cosa Nostra to the Vatican and the Anglican Communion"-