WORKERS’ DAY: Delta Workers Excited As Governor Shows Commitment To Pay New Minimum Wage

As workers all over the world mark Workers’ Day, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has described labour unions as great defenders of the welfare of workers.

The governor who addressed members of the organized labour under the auspices of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the May Day celebration Wednesday in Asaba said that “the efforts of the trade unions towards the promotion of the interests of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and I wish to reiterate the determination of the state government to pay workers the N30, 000 new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.”

“I therefore, call on workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to the service of our beloved state for the benefit of all,” the governor stated, adding, “the prevailing cordial industrial relations in the state have encouraged government to sustain its welfare and training programme; we have consistently paid salaries as at when due; let me assure you all of this administration’s policy of investment in the wellbeing and professional growth of workers through training and exposure to modern techniques.”

Governor Okowa disclosed at the occasion that to tackle the issue of unemployment, his administration is making efforts to recall some of the employees that were dropped and is “determined to open up more skill acquisition opportunities for the absorption of our youths to train in various fields and trades for self-employment.”

“I commend the labour unions for consistently defending and advancing the political, economic and social rights of Nigerian workers; your efforts towards promoting the interests of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and as as partners in progress, I enjoin you (labour) to continue your hard work, resilience and commitment because, we are partners in this undertaking of governance and together, we will succeed in building a greater Delta State,” he emphasized.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of a brand new car by Governor Okowa to a civil servants, Mr Benson Ekotor who was erroneously paid the sum of N53 million which he returned to the state government coffers.

Chairman of TUC in the state, Comrade Michael Nwobodo and his NLC counterpart, Comrade Goodluck Oforbruku had in their speeches, thanked Governor Okowa for being labour-friendly listing some of his administration’s activities to include prompt payment of salaries.