Gaidam Swears In State Electoral Commission Chairman, Commission Members

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has sworn in Dr. Mamman Mohammed, as the new Chairman of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission(YSIEC).

He also sworn in three permanent members of the commission in the persons of Mohammed Grema Nguru, Sule Alhaji Ado and Mohammed Umar Damagum.

He also sworn in Bukar Modu Jumbam, Bukar Jankoli as permanent members in the Civil Service Commission and Abdullahi Bukar as a permanent member of the Fiscal Responsibility Board.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries were Ali Usman Ahmed, who doubled as chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, Galtima Mai Ali, Dauda M. Gwayo, Mohammed S. Pawa and Kashim Kachalla Bukar.

The governor at the swearing in ceremony in Damaturu Tuesday said, “We expect them to rededicate themselves and be more committed in the discharge of their responsibilities."

" Needless to say, their new positions call for exhibition of a high sense of responsibility, honesty and the resolve to embrace the ideals of transparency and accountability in all their private and official conduct," Gaidam.

The governor also disclosed that the appointment of the new permanent secretaries was based on individual track record of performance and their potential to add value to governance.

He urged them to champion the government prudent utilization of resources while motivating staff to imbibe diligence for which the state is known.

Gaidam also urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by continuing to uphold the diligence, which recommended them for the position.