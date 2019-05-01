Delta PDP Chieftain Decries Deplorable State Of East-West Road, Tasks FG, Contractors On Immediate completion

A chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned in its entirety the deplorable condition of the East-West Road.

Chief Onuesoke, who is the Special Project Director to the state governor bare his mind while addressing newsmen in Warri, after travelling through the road from Warri to Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently.

He called on the federal government and contractors handling the road to as a matter of urgency complete the project in no distant time.

He argued that the importance of the road which linked the Niger-Delta region from Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom to Cross River States to the economy of the nation cannot be over-emphasized.

He noted that the East-West Road would be of economic importance to the nation and the people if it is completed and properly managed.

The PDP Chieftain observed that the deplorable condition of the busy East-West road has crippled commercial activities around the communities and people travelling outside the Niger Delta axis.

“The bad condition of the road is affecting business activities due to loss of man hours. The deplorable condition of the road with overgrown grasses at the median serves as hideout for criminals to perpetrate evil against motorists and other road users. No wonder the Police declared ‘Emergency’ on the road because of kidnappers' activities. The Federal Government should live up to its responsibility by fixing the road and beef up security. It would encourage investors to come in and invest.

“As the raining season approaches, road users who ordinarily should spent limited hours in traveling to places like Bayelsa, Delta and other neighbouring states will now spend half day at the bad spot due to the unbearable traffic jam on the road,” he stated.

He therefore called on the Federal Government and its Agency to live up to their responsibilities and ensure that the proper thing is done to alleviate the suffering of the people.