Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) Condemns Shooting of IPOB members , advises Kanu

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has reacted to the shooting of unarmed members of indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB by the Police in Asaba, Delta State. Deputy National Leader of the group, and Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, BBS TV, Ebuta Ogar Takon condemned the shooting and the arrest of the IPOB members. He said "Even as we are yet to understand reasons for the protest, I must condemn the shooting of unarmed civilians. They are citizens of the east. They are part of the world. You don't engage a non violence movement in gun duel simply because they go by the name " Biafra", a name that scares the government and the jihadists which they sponsor, is highly condemnable".

The group recently marked three years of it's resolution known as "Ekukunela Declaration" made in the Ejagham speaking town of Ekukunela, in Ikom, Cross River State on 12 April, 2016.

Takon said that the BNYL will not confront the police or any other security agencies in the Southeast and South south. "unless they sense us as enemies, because we have been acting in accordance with international laws which corresponds with our Ekukunela Declaration"

However, if the security agencies sees us as a threat and tries to fight our presence in areas of our influence without us breaching the law, then they are looking for trouble and definitely, the situation will likely escalate beyond their expectations. It will be erroneous to attempt to push us to go underground because we have been there for long. We will only display what we know from the underground since years of operations" he said.