Delta SUBEB Chairman Commends UBEC Over Giant Strides

The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mr. Sunny Ogwu, has commended the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), for the giant strides it has recorded in the completion of the 2013 Vocational School Project in Delta State.

Mr. Ogwu gave the commendation Tuesday, April 30, 2019, while inspecting the multi million naira vocational school project, built by the Universal Basic Education commission at Ewvreni, Ughelli north local government area of the state.

The Executive Chairman who went round all the facilities in the vocational centre was accompanied by the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini, the Executive Secretary of Vocational and Technical Board, Mr. Mike Akpobire and other top officials of the Education Board.

The inspection was in preparation for the official handing over of the gigantic Vocational school Project to the State Universal Basic Education Board by UBEC.

The Centre, when it commences operation is meant to train and reform out of school children in various skills acquisition.

The project consists of 16 blocks with a principal apartment of three bedrooms , Administrative block, classrooms , cafeteria and toilets with modern fittings and finishings.

Other facilities include a borehole with overhead tank and a 100kva sound-proof generator .

The SUBEB Chairman, while speaking after the inspection exercise, commended UBEC as well as the contractor that handled the construction, explaining that the Centre would go a long way in changing lives and giving hope to the hopeless in society, especially those within the area the vocational centre is located.

The SUBEB boss, however, charged the contractor to energize the transformer as well as correct the poor finishing in the conveniences which was observed by the visiting team.

Resident Supervisor and the State Coordinator of UBEC, Mr. Nelson Oyaigbevwen and Miss. Unyime Umoette conducted the SUBEB Chairman and his team round the vocational centre.