Delta Police Strengthens Crime Fighting Mechanism

Unscrupulous elements would have no choice than to relocate their nefarious activities from Delta State or be ready to face the wrath of the police.

The Command has strengthened their conventional crime prevention and control method of stop and search duty, raiding of black spots/flash points, aggressive visibility patrol to curtail all forms of criminalities.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the disclosure Tuesdy in press statement made available to newsmen in Asaba.

According to the police image maker, "Recently, the Commissioner of Police has held meetings with various stakeholders, viz Vigilante group of Nigeria (VGN), Delta State Vigilante group, DTSVG, hunters, herdsmen, Hausa/Fulani representatives and indigenes/farmers, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) all bothering on the peace and security of the State".

She disclosed that issues bothering on farmer/herders crisis, cultism, robbery, kidnapping were deliberated on, stating that meaningful contributions and possible solutions were postulated, which is already yielding positive results.

The Command assured the good people of the state of its commitment to their safety and security at all times, adding that in keeping fate with its resolve to rid the state of violent crimes has emplace adequate security measures to curb the menace in the state.