MAY DAY: Former Delta SSG Eulogies Workers' Resilience, Commitment

As workers across the country celebrate their essence, former Secretary to Delta State Government and veteran Labour Leader, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has commended workers for their resilience and commitment to duty despite being subjected to very unfavourable conditions.

In a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Mr Iteveh Ekpokpobe, and made available to The Nigerian Voice Tuesday, Macaulay, described workers as the live wire of Nigeria's national development and integration.

Macaulay said that workers deserve governments' applause more than ever, 'The Nigerian worker is a perfect definition of hard work, resilience and commitment to duty. Over time so much expectations have been placed on him with little or no commensurate incentives.

''They have through sweat and blood carved the survival and structure of Nigeria hence deserve every atom of commendation as they celebrate. Their role in national development and integration cannot be over emphasized in a country plagued with too many developmental intrigues. I wish them the best", he stated.

In the same vein, the former Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State, commended the Federal Government for seeing reasons with the union to increase minimum wage to N30,000.

According to him, as much as the increase is commendable, the union should not rest on its oars of pursuing better standing for workers across the country.

He said beyond the salary issue, are issues of welfare and better working conditions which should also be given critical attention.

''There will never be fair weather, but there is always room for compromise between employers and employees towards relative satisfaction. It is in view of this that the struggle must continue", he added.