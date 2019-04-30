Two notorious armed robbers nabbed in Delta

Delta State Police Command have arrested two notorious armed robbers terrorising Abraka and its environs.

The bandits were arrested Tuesday following a tipoff by some members of the public after a robbery incident around the University community in Abraka.

The hoodlums who gave their names as Ezekiel Akpos, 26, from Ovuorie community in Ethiope East council and Kingsley Daniel, 27, from Orogun, Ughelli north confessed to the crime in an interview with newsmen in Abraka.

Akpos said he was part of the three man gang who robbed chief Harrison and other victims in Abraka during the Easter period.

"I am unemployed, since my mother died, I have nothing doing so I came to stay with my brother in Abraka where I met the other gang.

" I joined them to rob Chief Harrison and we took away some amount of money but I don't know how much because our Oga who is currently at large took the larger part of the money.

"We are three man gang operating in the area and our informant and source of information was the vigilante group in the area," he said.

The victims, explained how the bandits break through their burglary proof and climbed their fence wall into their living room and bedroom.

Chief Harrison Jessa, Businessman, said that they break into his home at about 1 a.m and carried away huge some of money made from his business during the Easter holiday.

"They also took my phones and gold necklace among other valuables. Also Mrs Tina Iwhiwhy, said the bandits attacked her during the Easter and took away some cash, three phones, jewelries, ATM card with which they made withdrawal of about N400,000 and slapped her.

They said that they reported the incident to the police and commended the police for the swiftness in arresting the bandits.

"We came to the police station today to see the bandits and they have confessed that they were responsible for the crime and that they attacked us.

The police is working hard to arrest their fleeing kingpin," they said. The Police crack team was led by the Abraka DPO, CSP Hassan Isah. Items recovered include laptop, phones cut to size gun among other valuables.