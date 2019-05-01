May 1, 2019 | Poem
Express of Death
He sits in the diver's seat
The man they say is UBEC's chairman driver
Well dressed
But stained
With his own blood
From the pellets of marauders
His blood was sprinkled
On Kaduna-Abuja expressway
The once adorable expressway
Turned express of death
His master and daughter
Were said were hijacked
No one knows
What their fate is
I watch the driver's video
In his own blood
Blood that was once sacrosanct
Means nothing to goons?
They take precious blood
At the inducement of tramadol?
*Odimegwu Onwumere*
April 30 2019.