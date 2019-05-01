TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 1, 2019 | Poem

Express of Death

By Odimegwu Oneumere
Click for Full Image Size

He sits in the diver's seat
The man they say is UBEC's chairman driver

Well dressed
But stained

With his own blood
From the pellets of marauders

His blood was sprinkled
On Kaduna-Abuja expressway

The once adorable expressway
Turned express of death

His master and daughter
Were said were hijacked

No one knows
What their fate is

I watch the driver's video
In his own blood

Blood that was once sacrosanct
Means nothing to goons?

They take precious blood
At the inducement of tramadol?

*Odimegwu Onwumere*
April 30 2019.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists