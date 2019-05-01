He sits in the diver's seat

The man they say is UBEC's chairman driver

Well dressed

But stained

With his own blood

From the pellets of marauders

His blood was sprinkled

On Kaduna-Abuja expressway

The once adorable expressway

Turned express of death

His master and daughter

Were said were hijacked

No one knows

What their fate is

I watch the driver's video

In his own blood

Blood that was once sacrosanct

Means nothing to goons?

They take precious blood

At the inducement of tramadol?

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

April 30 2019.