Finally, Lagos Assembly passes Ambode’s 2019 budget, adds N21bn extra

At last, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2019 budget presented to it by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in February.

The Assembly passed the budget on Monday evening and added N21 billion to the original budget of N852.317 billion presented by the governor.

The budget has been one filled with political undertone as Ambode could not present the budget in December and had to present it in February.

The total budget size passed by the Assembly is N873.532 billion, which is a difference of about N21.215 billion from the N852.317 billion originally presented to the Assembly by Ambode.

The new Capital Expenditure stands at N479.691 billion while Recurrent Expenditure is N393.841 billion.

The Assembly surprisingly passed the budget within 10 minutes of debate. The Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru commended the committee for its report, especially the provision that office of the Accountant-General should be strengthened for better performance.

He also suggested that some monies that the committee recommended to be dropped which were meant for continuation of some infrastructural projects should instead be paid into a specialised account.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo, supported Abiru on the specialised account suggestion and subsequently moved the motion for the adoption of the report as amended as a resolution of the House, it was seconded by Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuoso.

When the speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa puts it to vote, the lawmakers voted for adoption of the report.

The speaker subsequently put the allocation sectorally to vote before the third reading was taken and budget passed.

Obasa then directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni to send a clean copy of the passed Appropriation law to the governor for signature.