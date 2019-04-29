Two Years Of Purposeful Stewardship In Adamawa State Board Of Internal Revenue

Adamawa State Board of internal revenue have witnessed a new birth in the past two years. It all started with the appointment of a man whose vision was to reposition this vital agency of the government, generate more revenue, conscequently, bring development to the door-steps of the masses. Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari, have simply proven that a round peg in a round hole will yield the expected result. He has navigated the agency in the past two years with outstanding outcome so far.

It is a truism the that since his appointment as the Executive/Chairman of the board, he has done tremendously well in rejuvenating the board in the areas of generating revenue that goes directly into the government coffers. He has enhanced the welfare of the staff of the Agency through introduction of enhanced staff salary package, approved by the State House of Assembly and awaiting the assent of the Governor.

In order to achieve a robust and efficieng workforce in the agency, he placed great emphasis on the training and retraining of the staff. Among such benefits is his approval of in-service training to a lot of staff of the Agency. Some of the grateful beneficiaries are pursuing degree courses, diploma courses, higher diploma etc. The revenue generation profile of the state has astronomical increased due to the strategies he put in place, blocking leakages that was prominently used in the past to siphone the revenue generated.

He reinvigorates the board towards achieving the essence of its existence as a revenue generation organ of the government. He accomplished that by ensuring, that those saddled with the responsibility of collecting taxes and revenue live above board. In a discussion with this writer, the Chairman of the board said, "when I assumed office last year, I found the board as an organization with low activity, low morale and I have taken upon myself in the last two years to put things in the right way and manner. I have planned everything according to the available resources".

Tax collection reform, initiated by him is laudable. Methods such as private-sector investment and land ownership which goes directly into government coffers is outstanding.

Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari discarded the old method of tax practice that was riddled with corruption and inefficiency. He has successfully transformed the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenuewhich the people of the state are thankful to him.

His zeal is anchored on his philosophy that only a sustainable internally generated revenue can guarantee accelerated development by complimenting what the government's other sources of revenue.

It is on this premise that he blocked all avenue(s) hitherto being use to siphon what ought to go into the coffers of the state. Again, he introduced palliative measures to the staff in order to curb the pilfering with what ought to go into the coffers of the government.

The Chairman outwit the smart ones, who think that what is supposes to be remitted after collection was what they feel like remitting through an innovation in which those who collect revenue are not the ones directly in charge of remitting same as there are special desk officers, that handle the remittances into the coffers of government.

As a corporate entity that is charged with generating revenue for the government, he introduced a dress code for all the staff of the Board to appear in corporate attire - wearing suit for both the male and female staff of the board.

This has gone a big way in enhancing the image of the board. It is important to stress at this point that his appointment as the Chairman of the Board has changed the former negativeis narratives of the Board within a span of two years.

The Chairman is undoubtably a square peg in a square hole in the art of generating revenue for the state thereby extending the dividend of democracy to the people.

He has laid the foundation for sustainable revenue collection by exploring all avenues of revenue generation in the state. In two years, a giant stride in internally generated revenue of the state has become the envy of other states in Nigeria. Take it or leave it, Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari is a legend as far as revenue generation in Adamawa State is concerned.

Usman Santuraki is a Public Analyst and writes from Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola