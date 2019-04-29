Borno Govt Not Unmindful of Over N21 Billion Salaries, Pensions Arrears Owed Workers...

Pledges To Commence Payment Soon...

Borno State government has said that it is not unmindful of the huge debts the state government is owing the state and local government workers in the state which amounts to over N21 Billion as at February 2019 but efforts are being made to ensure workers are paid their salaries, entitlements and pensions despite all the tetthing challenges bedeviling the state.

It added that however, the state government was unable to settle all the entitlements and pensions of some workers and pensioners in the past 8 years due to scarce resources.

Goberbo Kashim shettima disclosed this Monday while declaring open the Borno State Council of the NLC 12th Quadrennial Delegates Conference held at the Conference Hall of the Borno State Hotel Maiduguri.

Represented by the Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Mohammed Hassan, the governor reiterated that his government is ever willing and ready to settle all outstanding entitlements within the shortest time possible.

He also revealed that payments of pensions have commenced for retired workers while the new government will study the issues of new local government staff, 65 years retirement age and owner-occupier issues will be looked into by the new state government .

The governor further said that the state government is aware of the lack of qualified and experienced teaching staff in most schools across the state at both the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions but the new government will ensure that they are engaged to fill the gap along with renewed training and retaining programmes for the state and local government workers

He however warned workers to shun corruption as governennt will not condone any act of corruption from any worker while praying for smooth and credible State delegates conference that will elect credible and a true leaders that will contribute to the good works of the out going leadership of Comrade Titus Ali Abana.

Earlier, NLC Veteran Leaders on solidarity messages appealed to the state government to commence payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage this month while others urged the state government to settle all outstanding arrears of workers before handing over to the new government of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The State Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama commended the State NLC leadership for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the trial moments of the state governennt on labour matters , pointing out that, the state government was actually faced with security challenges and labour union played a vital role in the peace process by curtailing industrial disputes in order not to ignite more tension in the state.

He said the state government had confident and trust on the leadership and hope that the new leadership will coooperate with the government and perform credibly while wishing them successful election.