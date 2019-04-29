IPOB Reacts To Asari Dokubo's Allegation Of Complexities In Murder Of Prophet Nwoko By Nnamdi Kanu

We repeat and reassert that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not and can never react to what amounts to Fulani pigs planted in our land, in the hope of diverting the attention of our people away from the mass murders by the Nigerian Army going on presently in Igweocha. Neither will our leader ever respond to traitors and slaves to the enemies of Biafra. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is busy with international diplomatic effort to restore Biafra, how can he concern himself with replying to the rant of an inconsequential attention-seeking bloated Creek Toad?

Our attention has been drawn to a concocted, outlandish and quite frankly an outrageous tale published by an online blog being sponsored and midwifed by the Fulani Caliphate and their moles in Biafraland captioned : ”Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Asari Dokubo’s Murder Allegation”.

We note that this is one of the desperately needed channels/outlets designed by the enemies of Biafra restoration to carry out their latest futile attempt to draw a reaction from the reverred leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This desperation on the part of these caliphate slaves and shameless home-grown Jihadists only goes to show how much they need the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to remain relevant.

To those who are not familiar with the internal workings of IPOB, allow me to put it on record that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu do not respond to servants of the caliphate, instead he addresses their masters in Sokoto, Kano, Daura and Abuja directly. Our leader does not respond to inconsequential falsehood and publication such as this, as he is certainly not in the same league with this band of gluttonous scavenging pipeline contractors and their sponsors.

Our leader is busy fighting to restore Biafra as he shall demonstrate on Saturday April 27, 2019 in Munich Germany. He has no time to respond to attention seeking nonentities whose stock in trade is to serve the interest of the caliphate to the detriment of our people.

The killings, the assassinations, the abductions going on in Biafraland presently is being carried out by these barbarians from the north but these shameless individuals hope to defelect attention from these heinous crimes by repeatedly mouthing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu in their frequent vacuous social media rants. Biafrans must be vigilant!

The spirit of Biafra is alive and active. In fact, Biafra is a spirit in itself. It is therefore interesting to note that the sabotage of the Biafran cause in the 1960’s through the combined conspiratorial alliance of the Fulani caliphate and some traitors from the west coast of Biafraland is presently repeating itself but we thank DIVINE PROVIDENCE that this time around, they have been identified early in their treacherous game plan and checkmated.

We repeat and reassert that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not and can never react to what amounts to Fulani pigs planted in our land, in the hope of diverting the attention of our people away from the mass murders by the Nigerian Army going on presently in Igweocha. Neither will our leader ever respond to traitors and slaves to the enemies of Biafra. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is busy with international diplomatic effort to restore Biafra, how can he concern himself with replying to the rant of an inconsequential attention-seeking bloated Creek Toad?

Biafrans of all ages must remember that Mazi Nnamdi warned that this period shall come and pass and after that, Biafra shall be restored. Join IPOB family nearest to you wherever you are.

Signed

Mazi Uche Alphonsius Okafor Mefor Deputy Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).