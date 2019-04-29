National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria (nahcon) Commends Ndlea

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) commends the effort of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for unraveling the drug trafficking circle of criminals notorious for planting drugs in innocent travelers’ luggage thereby implicating them in a crime they know nothing about. The two agencies will continue to work together in ensuring a drug-incident-free Umrah season and Hajj 2019 period.

Thankfully, this discovery has given hope for the redemption of Zainab Habibu Aliyu from incarceration, the young lady who pleaded ignorance of a drug baggage tagged in her name. Consequently, the Commission has ordered its lawyers in Saudi Arabia to compliment efforts of the Nigerian mission in the Kingdom in securing Zainab’s timely release back to the country.

Furthermore, the Commission, in collaboration with sister agencies, will deploy the necessary staff and technology at Hajj departure centers nationwide to ensure security of pilgrims and their luggage against abuse and drug peddling in any guise.

