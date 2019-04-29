Abiso Emerges Borno NLC State Chairman

Comrade Bulama Abiso has finally emerged the 12th Borno State Council of the NLC State Chairman at the just concluded 12th Quadrennial Delegates conference held on Monday at the Borno State Hotel Conference Hall Maiduguri having scored 371 votes to defeat his closest opponent Comrade Mustapha Mala who scored 15 votes

Comrade Abiso is currently the National Vice President NUT, Chairman Borno State Council of the NUT and Deputy Executive Director, CSO, Borno State Chapter

While Comrade Bello Madaganari also emerged as Ex-Officio I at the election with 364 votes to beat his opponent Comrade Umaru who scored 46 votes.

The two positions were the only ones contested,. The third contestant, Comrade Banagana Abdullahi

scoredl 13 votes.

Other positions were not contested as unopposed with Comrade Yusuf U from Medical and Health Workers Union as Vice Chairman I, Comrade Mamman Bukar from NCSU as Vice Chairman II, Comrade Musa from NASU as Secretary,.

Others include Comrade Umar from RATTAWU as Assistant Secretary, , Comrade Juliana Bitrus as Treasurer, Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi Ex-Officio I, Comrade Mustapha Dikko as Auditor I and Comrade Saidu Abdullahi as Auditor II.