Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC) urges national action against Bayelsa’s life pension act

A civil rights group has called for civil disobedience in Bayelsa and across the country to prevent Gov. Seriake Dickson from approving the life pension bill passed by the House of Assembly for all past and current members of the legislature in the state.

“Every sensible Nigerian home and abroad must immediately rise in condemnation of this injurious, wicked, greedy and anti-people bill and also prevail on Gov. Dickson from signing it into law,” said Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC).

According to a statement signed by its Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, the group described the bill as “offensive, insensitive, wicked, evil, sinful, thoughtless, and capable of setting a dangerous precedent that will trigger the end of democracy in the country.”

“While we were battling with how to stop the abominable and rapacious political pension laws imposed on us by the executive in various states of the federation, the ruling elites in Bayelsa conspired to add a legislative monstrosity into the suffocating mix.

“Who did we offend as a people to have been condemned to the devilish enclave and wicked grip of the most ravenous and insensitive political elites in the modern day world?

“Time has come for the people of this nation to rise up against the conscienceless ruling elites and take our country back from a wicked establishment that has conspired to consume our today and destroy our future.

‘If we fail to act now, in the next 20 years, political pensioners would be assembling in front of government house in each state to agitate against a delay in the payment of their pensions.

“Nigerians will never forgive Seriake Dickson if signs this bill, and it is now incumbent on all of to support the good people Bayelsa State in their patriotic quest to kill this abominable bill,” said CDNDC.