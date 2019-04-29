Have Faith In Nigeria, Imo State Deputy Governor Admonishes - Pays Tribute to late Prof. Orji

The Deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on Nigerians to have faith in Nigerian and the present leadership led by President Mohammadu Buhari, assuring that the country has the requisite potentials to attain greatness.

The Deputy Governor made the assertion in Amaokwe Item, Bende local government area of Abia State when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Professor Hebert Onyekwere Orji.

He stated that the country is blessed to have a great leader like President Mohammadu Buhari who is patriotic and very sincere in the Nigerian project.

"President's policies are geared towards making the country develop its full potentials to attain its true leadership position in the comity of nations. The effectiveness of the anti-corruption crusade, agricultural revolution, war against terrorism and banditry, massive infrastructures in transport, power, energy are truly show of the seriousness of the present government", he stated.

Earlier, Madumere had eulogised late Prof. Hebert Orji, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian who believed so much in the Nigerian project, which prompted him to coming back home to contribute his quota in the Nigerian economy.

He opined that for love of the country, his role in revolutionising the financial sector would for a long time continue to be appreciated by Nigerians. His words: "It is true that we have come to mourn the passing of our brother, Prof. Hebert Orji who rose to the heighest position in United States banking sector as a black, but his love for this country brought him back to help out and he truly did his best. He displayed the right leadership in the sector where he found himself. Again, he did not end there. He mentored so many to ensure he bequeathed quality principles of life to the younger generations as a teacher. We must borrow a leaf from such patriotic minds to move the country forward.

Madumere condoled Justice Nnenna Orji, the widow of late Orji, children and family members, including the the wife of the former Military Administrator of Imo State, Mrs. Julie Aneke , praying God to grant them fortitude to bear the loss.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Chief Press Secretary