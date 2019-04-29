IYC Blows Hot Over Allege Plans To Relocate NGC, NGMC

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has warned that member of the Niger Delta states would not fold their hands and watch the region destroyed by unscrupulous elements in the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The IYC President, Pereotubo Rowland Oweilaemi who conveyed the position of the Niger Deltans in a release Sunday, made available to The Nigerian Voice, said "some fifth columnists in Buhari's govermen are planning to relocate the offices of the Nigerian Gas Company and its counterpart, the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company from Warri in Delta State to either Lagos or Abuja citing security as their reasons for the said act", claiming that flyers have begun to go round the country.

"While we do not want to believe that some agent provocateurs are planning to undermine the peace processes of the present Government when the agitation for the relocation of oil companies' head offices to the Niger Delta is still stirring the tempest. For the avoidance of doubt, Niger Delta people will not sit idly bye and allow our oppressors to take everything from us.

According to him, "our call for the immediate relocation of all the corporate head offices of the multinational oil companies together with NNPC still stand. It cannot be the reverse case. Power players in the NNPC and the present government should be wary of their actions. Any move to remove the offices of the Nigerian Gas Company or any of the NNPC's subsidiary companies from Warri or any other part of the Niger Delta region to other part of the Country will be met with dare consequences.

"Nigeria will boil, no doubt, if cabals in Buhari's government succeed in their clandestine act. This is an economic war of aggression against the Niger Delta people and we are ready to resist them with all vigours. President Buhari should immediately call agent provocateurs in his Government to order before they plunge the Country in deep and unavoidable crisis".

He revealed that the Niger Delta region is very peaceful, adding that the region hosts Nigerians and foreigners alike.

Hear him: "This is the place where Nigerians and foreigners alike do come to extract the black gold on a daily basis. Has any of the expatriates workers complained of insecurity in the region? Does it mean that Niger Delta region is only peaceful to extract oil but not secure to site the companies' offices? This is highly provocative.

"It is a direct invitation to anarchy. It will be disastrous to the nation's oil-dependent economy if these invidious elements succeed in their devious plans. To be warned is to be forewarned", he added.