Police nab major distributors of Indian Hemp

Two young ladies and two young men have been arrested with Indian Hemp which they stored in a freezer at Iperin, Agbara area, Ogun State.

The suspects include 21-year-old lady, Kabirat Ahmed and Opeyemi Wahab who is 22-year-old. Others are Yusuf Rasaki, 20-year-old and Saheed Mustapha whonis 32-year-old.

They were all arrested during the raiding of the area by team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Adegbite Omotayo.

The Police in the state raided criminal hideouts and black spots across the state and arrested four persons with a deep freezer loaded with weeds suspected to be marijuana.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the raiding of black spots across the state is in furtherance of total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

The raid was carried out by a special operation outfit code named "OPERATION PUFF ADDER " which was recently launched in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bashir Makama said the exersice was in compliance with the directive of Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

The PPRO said "the suspects were caught with the deep freezer which they pretended to be using for sales of soft drinks, but when it was opened, behold, it was loaded with weeds suspected to be marijuana hence they were promptly apprehended."

"On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were the major distributor of the Indian Hemp in Agbara area and that they always use the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive the security agents", the police spokesperson said.

CP Makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.