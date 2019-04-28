Nigeria's Pension Palaver: Nigeria's Pension Scheme Alienates The Citizens

▪▪Social Security System is Preferred

▪▪Legislators, the unemployed, Rural Folks and self-employed people are not included

A pension is a payment made by the government to its retired citizens. A pension can also be seen as an arrangement between citizens and governments - during the working years of a citizen, he/she deposits a part of their salaries to a special fund, and when people are old and cannot work anymore, they get to receive help from the government.

Therefore, citizens help themselves by providing money to the country, which will then be given back to them when they are old. The pension scheme in Nigeria is however, not one of the best. For instance, when the government is weak due to economic/social or military crisis, it becomes very difficult for the elderly people to receive their pensions.

The problems of the contributory pension scheme in Nigeria are very old; every country in the world also gets to face similar problems every now and then. Pension is considered a sum of money contributed from employees to former employees who are retired. There are also other variants of pension, like fixed age limits, widowhood, disability payments, sickness etc.

The pension reform act (PRA) provided the new pension scheme that substituted the previous scheme. This scheme is still under a lot of pressure due to the unstable nature of the developing countries in the world. Developed countries of the world like the USA and UK, along with other countries with emerging economies like Chile, Nigeria and Mexico, are more focused on the long- standing development of their countries.

One of the main issue of this system is its method of pension calculation. According to the act, this system provides 50% lump sum payment of total retirement benefits to retirees. It was also established that there was a wide gap

in this retirement scheme. For instance, according to the contributory scheme, people who served in the federal civil service can get only 14% of their previous salary, while under the old pension scheme, they could get up to 70% of their previous salary.

The corruption of the old scheme has also already been transferred to the new scheme due to the lack of transparency between the schemes. About five years ago, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission investigated cases where N151b were stolen due to the grey schemes in pension funds.

Pension Funds Administrators are still not ready to cope with the financial schemes of the contributory system. Another big issues is the problem with Pension Funds Administrators connected with finances who request for about

N50m to process the pension schemes.

A lot of problems in the new pension scheme were created because of the lack of funds. Another great problem is the instability of the Nigerian economy which makes it problematic to facilitate pension distribution.

However, the problems with the economy in Nigeria can affect not only pensions but all other aspects of life. This has been rendered more complex by large scale corruption.

The new pension system of Nigeria has major drawbacks in this system, one of which is the corruption inherited from the previous system. Another great problem is connected with pension fund administrators who have problems managing the pension process.

There are much more possibilities in the new pension scheme for young people. What about the unemployed population and the rural folks who are self-employed?

The implementation is also limited in scope. Self-employed people who contribute so much to the economy are excluded from any form of Social Security. The Rural folks such as peasant farmers, artisanal fishermen, and traders do not enjoy any form of social security.

If Nigeria remains a stable country, then young people who work for Nigeria today will have access to higher pensions in the future. This is why there are no alternatives to the contributory pension system in Nigeria.

It is hereby submitted that if the pension scheme is not all inclusive, it should be replaced by a comprehensive social welfare system that will take account of all segments of society.