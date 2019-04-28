EU Commends Delta Governor's Water Supply, Sanitation, Hygienic Policies, Programmes

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been commended for results oriented approach adopted by his administration towards the realization of his policies and programmes, particularly water supply, sanitation and hygiene in the state.

The European Union Head of Cooperation delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Kurt Cornelis who gave the commendation at Oliego -Umuseti and Obi-Ofu communities in Ndokwa West local government area during the official commissioning of water schemes funded by the EU, UNICEF and Delta state Government said that water infrastructure was critical for well-being of the people.

The EU Head of Cooperation particularly applauded the state government for the payment of its counterpart contribution for the scheme, saying that it was an indication that the government had the interest of his people at heart.

Mr. Kurt cornelis lauded the commissioner for Water Resources Development, Sir Fidelis Tilije for being proactive in ensuring that there was sustainable and potable water supply in the state and advised the beneficiaries to evolve ways of sustaining the facilities.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Sir Fidelia Tilije who thanked the international donor agencies , especially the European Union and UNICEF for their partnership with the state government in key areas described water as social and economic commodity.

Sir Tilije said that EU had funded 333 water facilities in four local government areas in the state just as he urged the communities to generate some revenue in order to be able to maintain and sustain the water projects.

The commissioner enjoined members of WASH committee and water consumers association in the two communities to justify the confidence reposed in them by working above board so that the essence of the initiative would not be in vain.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Team Leader, Niger Delta EU Support programme, Mr. Albert Achten said that the water schemes would impact positively on the daily lives of the people of the area.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the commissioning, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr (mrs) Felicia Adun said that the ministry of Water Resources Development had continued to receive international agencies' support, adding that water was sensitive for the health and well-being of the beneficiaries.

The Chairman of Ndokwa West local government area, Ifeanyi Osakwe, the WASH committee chairman for Obi-Ofu , Chief ajieh Stephen and his counterpart in Olieogo -Umuseti community, Elder Ogbolu pledged to sustain the water infrastructure through consistent maintenance.