Kidnappers Whisks Delta Monarch's Mother, Sister, Demands N250 Million Ransom

Men of the underworld suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the mother and aunt of the Pere of Kobowei kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Shadrach Erebulu, Adou lll at separate points.

News filtered into town Wednesday that the Pere's mother, Queen Elizabeth Erebulu and her sister, Mrs. Okee Yawoma, were whisked at gunpoint on same day.

Sources told The Nigerian Voice that the king’s mother was abducted at her home located around Taware Quarters in Patani town, Patani local government area of Delta State, while her sister, Mrs. Yawoma, the sources claimed, was kidnapped at Adagbabiri community, a Bayelsa State Community sharing boundary with Delta State in a coordinated kidnap.

A palace source who confirmed this on condition of anonymity on Saturday, said that the captors had established contact with the victims’ family, demanding for N250 million before releasing their victims from their den.

It was learnt that the whiskers are demanding N150 million to free the the king’s mother while they pegged ransom for the monarch’s aunt at N100 million.

The source, who was, however, silent on the amount the palace agreed to pay, said the gunmen had refused to bring down the ransom price.

The abductors had also threatened to kill their captives if their demands were not met by the family.

At press time, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, for comments were abortive.

However, it was learnt that security has been beefed up in the area as a combined team of security operatives are combing the creeks of Delta and Bayelsa States to rescue the victims.