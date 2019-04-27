World Bank Health Project Begins Training On Financial Management for 5 LGAs In Borno State

The Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BOSPHCDA) through the Additional Financing -Nigeria State Health Investment Project (AF-NSHIP), a World Bank assisted project has warned Facility Managers and Financial Clerks in all the 101 contracted Health Facilities and General Hospitals in 10 Local Government Areas of the state to desist from ineligible expenditure using funds disbursed, as according to him, anyone found wanting would face full wrath of the law.

Dr. Meleh said, Borno, with over two million people who have been directly affected by the 10 years atrocities posed by Boko Haram deserves to have better health care services under the NSHIP, which is primarily aimed at strengthening the health system across the state.

He stated this yesterday at the 2nd Batch Performance Based Financing (PBF) Management Training for participants drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Hawul, Kaga and Magumeri Local Government Areas.

The training which was organised by AF/NSHIP and the Agency was in line with World Bank/Nigerian Government policies towards implementing AF-NSHIP and Performance Based Financing (PBF) to ensure judicious and transparent use of Investment Credits and Subsidies which are disbursed quarterly to improve and strengthen quality and quantity of healthcare services in the state.

Just last week, a similar training wss held in Gombe state, in which Facility Managers and Finance Clerks in contracted facilities from Askira Uba, Biu, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar LGAs of Southern Borno Senatorial District participated in the 1st Batch.

Dr. Meleh said, although the training became necessary, in view of World Bank's policies and guidelines in Financial Management of Funds disbursed for Health Facilities and its principles to instil zero- tolerance on corruption and mismanagement of funds under PBF. Nobody would be spared from the sledge hammer if found guilty of diverting the funds to individual use or deviating from the financial procedures in managing the funds that are being disbursed quarterly to strengthen the health system, through the provision and availability of medical equipment and essential drugs, free services to under-5- children, pregnant and nursing mothers among others across the state.

His words: " This is not the first time we are conducting Training on PBF/Financial Management for our contracted facilities, we have to periodically do this training without minding the financial cost because, the project had in the past discovered some fraud going on in some of the facilities, and we expect that at the end of this training, we will not see or hear any problem in managing these funds by our Facility Managers or their Finance Clerks for the benefit of our traumatized people who have suffered much in the hands of Boko Haram sect.

"It would interest you to know that our outgoing governor Kashim Shettima and the incoming Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum are fully committed to the implementation of NSHIP in all the 27 Local Government Areas as the security situation improves.

" We started the project in June 2017 with two pilot LGAs of MMC and Jere, before we scaled it up to other eight Local Government Areas of Biu, Askira- Uba, Magumeri, Kaga, Hawul, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar in 2018. Later this year (2019), Konduga, Mafa and other Council Areas would be contracted". Meleh said.

He also charged all Contract Management Verification Agent (CMVA), Independent Verifier Agent (IVA), among stakeholders who were always in touch with these facilities to not only be up and doing but to offer technical support to ensure transparency, accountability and community participation in running activities of these contracted health facilities.

The State Project Coordinator, Hajiya Habiba Saidu while addressing the participants, thanked Dr. Meleh for taking his time to be part of the exercise, stressing that the training is aimed at ensuring accountability, transparency and corruption free in the day to day running of Health care services in all the contracted facilities.

She expressed satisfaction with the rapid change/developments recorded in almost all the 101 so far contracted facilities during the implementation process of the projects, adding that the project have really strengthened the Health system, particularly the availability of medical equipment and essential drugs, free services to under-5- children, pregnant and nursing mothers among others.

The National Project Coordinator, Hajiya Binta Ismail, represented by an Accountant at the NPHCDA, Salamatu Saleh Ibrahim enjoined the participants to utilize the knowledge to be derived from the 3- Day Training, as Federal Government is fully committed to support the AF-NSHIP states in the north east recover from the menace of destructions inflicted on the health sector by terrorists and other violence related attacks in the region.

The Technical Assistant of AF-NSHIP/PBF in charge of Borno and Yobe, Mr. Nji Valery in an interview said, the purpose of the training is to ensure that all the monies disbursed to the contracted facilities are fully accounted for based on PBF guidelines which has respect to 'due process, rule of law, accountability and transperancy'.

The Project Accountant in the state, Alhaji Modu Kolo said, the training will acquaint participants to have the basic rudiments of Financial Management in their facilities, adding that, the Financial Management tools which were developed in Akwanga, Nassarawa state, and adopted in Abuja, have to be practicalized and implemented in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Medical Director, State Specialists Hospital, Maiduguri, Dr. Laraba Bello thanked the World Bank and the Federal Government to ensure that Borno benefits in the AF-NSHIP programme.

She then assured that they will key into the project to address some of the challenges associated with Financial Management to ensure that transparency, accountability and due process are put in place and implemented based on PBF guidelines in the health sector.

Other Participants and Facilitators who attended the training were drawn from the Project Finance Monitoring Unit (PMFU), LGA Supervisors and PBF Focal Persons from Primary Health Care Department at the Local Government levels, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), BOSPHCDA, NPHCDA, Contract Management Verification Agent (CMVA), Independent Verifier Agent (IVA), among others.