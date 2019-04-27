The Nigerian Army  has approved the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

A stament issued Friday by Colonel Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations said those affected by this include, Major General SZ Kazaure who has been posted from National Youth Service Corps to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed as Senior Resource Person, Brigadier General CA Bossman from Nigerian Army Achives to Command Schools Services and appointed as Director Command Schools Services, Brigadier General E Angaye is appointed Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army) and Brigadier General BA Tsoho is posted from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Nigerian Army Language Institute and appointed as Commandant.

Others affected in the postings are Brigadier General AA Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters, Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Information, Brigadier General FC Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters and appointed as Acting Director Catering, Brigadier General S Ibrahim from Nigerian Army University Biu to National Youth Service Corps and appointed as Director General, Brigadier General SS Ibrahim is now appointed Registrar Nigerian Army University Biu.

The postings and appointments are with immediate effect.