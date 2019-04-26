Two parallel Executives emerge unopposed from Ebonyi NLC.

Again, two parallel executives have emerged unopposed from the State delegates conference of Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress with Comrades Leonard Nkah and Ikechukwu Nwafor as chairmen of their various factions.

The two existing factions of NLC in the state chose separate venues for the exercise, where they elected new executives.

Comrade Leonard Nkah's led faction held theirs at Osborne La plam hotel Abakaliki while Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor held theirs at an unknown venue but later briefed Journalists on the outcome.

Ebonyi chapter of NLC has been enmeshed in an intractable crises that led to the factionalization of the union.

The crises followed the alleged removal of Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor from office as the NLC chairman two years ago by a faction loyal to Comrade Nkah who is his vice.

They accused Comrade Nwafor of some irrigularities and embezzlement, hence, his alleged removal from office.

They went further to announce Comrade Nkah as the acting chairman.

Their action was supported by Ebonyi State Government who prior to the development was having running battle with Comrade Nwafor led Executive over workers welfare.

But Comrade Nwafor and those loyal to him rebuffed his removal from office; insisting he remains the authentic chairman.

Comrade Nwafor led executive is backed by the national leadership of NLC till date.

Since then, both Nwafor and Nkah have been laying claim to the seat. A development that played out in the Thursday state delegates Conference.

While Comrade Nwafor was reelected chairman of his faction, Nkah emerged substantive chairman of his own faction.

Those elected into Nwafor's led faction include: Comrade Emmanuel Egwu Item (Vice Chairman) Comrade Charles Ozomena Aneke (Vice chairman) Comrade Amira Tobias N. (Auditor) Comrade Kelechi Nwanchor (Auditor) and Comrade Anthony Egwu (Treasurer).

Comrade Thompson Ngele (Vice Chairman) Comrade Emmanuel Mbam (Vice chairman) Comrade Chukwudi Onwe(Auditor) Comrade Joel Nnaji (Auditor) Comrade Veronica Osim (Ex-Official) Comrade Elom David (Treasurer) and Comrade Okoro(Ex-Official) were elected by the Nkah's faction.

While Nwafor's faction was sworn-in by Comrade Benson Upah, sent the NLC national headquarters Abuja, Nkah's faction was sworn-in by Mr. Metu Nathaniel, a member of NUT in the state who was the chairman of the credential committee.

Asked why the national leadership of the union was not represented, Nkah said their presence is inconsequential.

Nkah in his acceptance speech thanked the workers for the trust and confidence they have in him and promised to pursue their welfare with utmost priority.

Comrade Nwafor on his part promised to always stand with the state workers and appealed to them to forge a common front.

He accused the state government of bringing division among the workers in order to shortchange them.

Both elections were monitored by security agents.