Buhari Arrives London For A 10 Day Private Visit (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived London in the United Kingdom, for a private visit. His aide, Bashir Ahmad, made this known on Twitter Friday morning

A statement by Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina had announced that the President will be leaving Nigeria.

“Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday”, it read.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019”.