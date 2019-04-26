Tinubu Clarifies Absence At President Buhari's Lagos Visit

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday cleared the air on his absence during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos State.

Buhari had on Wednesday commissioned projects in Lagos. However, Tinubu was conspicuously absent, a development, which raised eyebrows among Nigerians.

There were insinuations that Tinubu shunned the event as a payback for the President’s absence at the colloquium organised last month to mark his 67th birthday.

But, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media on Thursday said the APC leader did not deliberately stay away from Lagos during Buhari’s visit.

He told Daily Independent, “Tinubu missed the event because he is currently out of the country.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not in town. He is currently out of the country. That was why he was not present at the occasion, not otherwise.”