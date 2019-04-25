Delta Commissioner VowsTo Sanction Officers CaughtAiding, Abating Examination Malpractices

School principals, head-teachers, classroom teachers, supervisors and examination monitors caught aiding and abating examination malpractices would face severe sajctions, Delta state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Barr Chiedu Ebie, has said.

Ebie sounded the warning during a briefing session for examination monitors for the 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination at the conference hall of the Olorogun Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Samuel Dietake, said that as a partner with all examination bodies, the Ministry was always ready to collaborate with stakeholders in the education sector for the improvement and sustenance of standard in the educational system in the state.

He said that it was regrettable and sad to observe that in spite of the state government's efforts in wiping out the incidences of examination malpractices in the state through adequate funding of education, provision of infrastructural facilities in schools and providing conducive environment for schools to thrive, some supervisors, teachers, invigilators, proprietors and principals still connive with students to cheat in examinations, which he said was worrisome.

He also stated that the state government had taken new measures to strengthen the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee, whose responsibility is to handle all reported cases of examination malpractices while stating that cases of those involved in the 2018 WASSCE for school candidates was ongoing and those found guilty would be blacklisted, demoted or dismissed.

Earlier, the Director, Examination and Standards in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Moses Bragiwa, urged the examination monitors to work collectively and assiduously to ensure that the menace of examination malpractice was stamped out of the school system in the state.