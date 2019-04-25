Governor Gaidam Approves Further N325.6 Million for LG Retirees

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has approved N325, 620, 511.61 for the payment of outstanding liabilities of 316 retired local government staff.

This follows their verification by the committee set up by the governor for the settlement of liabilities of all local government retirees.

A statement issued Thursday by Abdullahi Bego, Director General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said that out of the 316 retirees, 62 are deceased and their entitlements will be paid to their next-of-kin.

It will be recalled that on March 11th, 2019, the governor had approved N249, 664, 126.83 for the settlement of the liabilities of 250 local government retirees while on 14th February 2019, he approved another N302, 294, 298.21 for another batch of 316 retired local government employees.

The verification committee set up by the governor for the settlement of the liabilities of local government staff will continue with the exercise.