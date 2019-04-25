Atiku's Legal Team Warns INEC

The legal team of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has decried the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to produce polling documents from the February 23, 2019 presidential elections.

This comes even after the Court of Appeal had granted an order directing the commission to allow them access.

Channels reports that a member of the team, Silas Onu, says INEC have continued to deny them access to the materials, which had been inspected and paid for in the previous week.

Onu revealed that efforts to meet with INEC’s legal team have become an uphill task.

He, however, made it clear that they will continue to follow up, until the commission complies with the court order.

Onu also warned that they may be forced to file for contempt against the INEC chairman and other officers of the commission, if they do not give a positive response soon.