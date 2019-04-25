Monarch Marks 26 Years On Throne, Expresses Gratitude To God

One of Delta state finest traditional rulers, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ezeagwu Ezenwali, I (JP), Agadagidi, the Obi of Umunede Kingdom, Ika north east local government council, has appreciated God for giving him good health and grace to mark 26 years on the throne of his ancestors.

The Obi who also expressed thanks that in the 26 years of his reign on the throne, he has neither conflict with man nor his subjects, said that they have lived in peace and given him the maximum support that the throne needs.

Speaking with newsmen Tuesday to mark his 26 years coronation anniversary shortly after receiving warlords from the four quarters that make up the kingdom, the king disclosed that the man who prays each day that passes by would never be a failure.

“Today is history because these 26 years, I have no stain and no problem with anybody”.

While congratulating the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on his well-deserved victory in the just concluded governorship election, he charged those going to the tribunal to have a rethink, saying “Okowa has done better as he learnt from former governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori”.

Also, HRM Obi Augustine Ezeagbunam Izemeke Okolie III, the Obi of Igbuduaka, called on people to honour their tradition just as he charged the people of Umunede kingdom to give their king all the support he need, “and I also recommend their king to be one of the best kings in Ika north east”.

President-General (PG), Umunede kingdom, Mr Tony Ngozi, said the event is not just a festival but a carnival as it attracts those at home and in Diaspora to celebrate the ancestral festival for peace, unity and progress just as he called for peaceful celebration, “this is ancestral heritance, it is a time for the planting season. Is a way we appease the ancestors for more productivity to the land”.