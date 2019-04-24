Monarch urges police to persecute robbers arrested in his domain

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Owalare of Ilare-Ijesa, Oba Adejoro Otebolaku has urged the police authority to prosecute robbers arrested in his domain.

In a letter written to the Osun State Police Command, the traditional ruler said a gang of robbers who had been terrorising the town that were arrested by police recently have not been charged to court.

But the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abiodun Ige said the matter is still under investigation and the suspects are in custody while police detectives are on the trail of other members of the gang.

The Owalare said "those robbers were arrested on Friday 12th of April,2019 following an operation in which the three-man robbery gang robbed someone and carted away a cash of N150,000 and valuable items including telephones"

The monarch said "The members of the gang were nabbed through the tracking of the telephone sets stolen by the bandits in the town."

Oba Adejoro urged the Commissioner of Police to charge the suspects to court immediately.