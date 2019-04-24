Nursing mothers, policeman, others arrested for indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Officials of the Osun State Waste Management Agency (OWMA) have arrested some residents of Osogbo including nursing mothers and a policeman for alleged indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

The acting General Manager of OWMA, Mr Femi Ogunbamiwo said they were arrested for violation of environmental laws.

He said residents of the town had been warned against dumping waste on road sides and river channels and unapproved sites but some of them had remained adamant.

Ogunbamiwo said those arrested people would be charged to court. He warned residents of the state against violating the state environmental sanitation law, saying that the law was enacted to ensure environmental sanitation and promote good health and well being of the people.

He therefore, urged the residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate refuse dumping so as to keep the state safe from epidemics.

One of the offender, Mrs Afusatu Abdulsalam, who felt very remorseful begged the agency to pardon them saying, they regretted their action.