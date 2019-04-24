Borno State Declares Thursday Free Working Day To Give President Buhari A Rousing Welcome

The Borno State Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama Borno in a statement on Wednesday explained why the State have declared Thursday, 25th April 2019 a work free day.

"Sequel to the impending official visit of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Borno State, the Borno State Government has declared tomorrow, Thursday, 25th April, 2019 as public holiday.

"In view of this, members of the general public are hereby urged to troop out en masse to receive Mr. President and his entourage.

"Government regrets any inconvenience it may cause the general public and appeals for their support, understanding and cooperation during the visit."