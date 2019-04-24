Oduduwa not last born as claimed by Ohaneze Indigbo, Oba Akanbi insists

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland has faulted the claim by the Ohaneze Indigbo that Oduduwa was the last born to the Igbos prince.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo had countered the claimed by the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi that Igbo community originated from Ile-Ife.

Oba Akanbi said "Yoruba nation was founded by Oduduwa. Oduduwa brought the first civilization which is the crown."

Oduduwa was an immortal symbol of merit. Oduduwa was never a subject to anybody in West Africa. Our own Oduduwa was one different from your own Odudunwa meaning last born. We have countless last born in Yoruba called "Abikanhin". There may be many Odudunwa but only one Oduduwa"

"Oduduwa was the source of every natural crown worldwide. He has been in existence even before traditional governance was extended to the Igbos. How then can you be a prince to what you preceded?" Oluwo said.

Oluwo said "the claim as unfounded, false and misleading to the stalwarts of history, beseeching Igbo community to further their research on the adventure of their own Odudunwa rather than demeaning the status of Yoruba rallying point."