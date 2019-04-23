Mnjtf Kills 3 Bhts, Recover Arms, Ammunitions In Cross Kauwa

In continuation of the on going Operation YANCIN TAFKI, troops of the MNJTF operating in close collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to put pressure on Boko Haram Terrorists resulting in more human and equipment casualties for the terrorist group.

Colonel Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public Information , MNJTF, N'Djamena - Chad Tuesday in a statement said that last night, at about 01:20 am, terrorists attacked troops' position at Cross Kauwa, about 40 kilometers from Monguno.

However, the terrorists paid dearly for it as 3 were killed, while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

Similarly, one AK 47 Riffle, Motar bomb and General Purpose Machine Gun, respectively, were captured. Additionally, assorted rounds of ammunition were impounded.