Madumere, Ihedioha, Commend Industry

The Deputy Governor of Imo Prince Eze Madumere has commended Mr. Fan Ndubuoke for his industry and resilience as he opened his Mr. Fans Place today in Owerri, Imo State.

Prince Madumere was ably represented by the Hon. Barr. Uche Oguwuike former Majority leader.

Madumere described Ndubuoke as a good man who has contributed immensely to Sports development in the state and beyond. He also described him as job creator through his Mr. Fans Eatery, which has been further expanded with other eight special areas of hospitality including an institute of catering.

He called on Imo people to make Mr. Fans Place a home from home, assuring them of the standard and quality that will give them an unforgettable experience.

He narrated Mr. Fans ordeal and how he bounced back, encouraging others to borrow a leaf from him.

Meanwhile, Imo Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was also present where he commended Ndubuoke for job creation. He assured him of the partnership of the incoming government with them and other establishments in the state to encourage others to invest in the state.

He however assured of a responsible government where every tax must be accounted for and reinvested for the benefit of the people with conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The event was a celebration of man's innate capabilities to surmount challenges however daunting.

An elated Ndubuoke thanked all for coming and promised to show class in their service delivery. He however narrated the challenges that nearly swallowed them up were it not for God. He also revealed that their new business layout is owned by Mr. Fans.