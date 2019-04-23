Wärtsilä to supply BUA Cement factory with LNG power plant

As more companies seek to diversify their sources of energy in favour of cleaner and more efficient fuels, Wärtsilä is due to supply an engine power plant based on Smart Power Generation technology that will enhance the output and reduce the carbon footprint of a Nigerian cement production facility.

The 48 MW plant has been ordered by the BUA Group, following the decision to construct a new cement line in Sokoto, in northwest Nigeria. The engineering and equipment order with Wärtsilä was booked in the first quarter of 2019.

The plant will operate without connection to grid and provide the power needed to serve the new cement line number 3 at the Sokoto cement production facility. It will operate on five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on LNG, but with the capability to switch to low pour fuel oil (LPFO) if necessary. Unlike the facility’s two existing power plants which operate on heavy fuel oil (HFO), the Wärtsilä solution running on clean burning LNG, will promote sustainability by having a far lower environmental impact.

Executive Chairman and CEO of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said; “We can’t compromise on quality. We are known to provide quality products and services, and we recognise that Wärtsilä aligns with this vision of ours. They have an impeccable track record and can be relied on to deliver as promised. We also look forward to the opportunities this project will create for the local community and its economy.”

In his remarks, Magnus Miemois, Regional Director, Wärtsilä Energy Business, stated: “Wärtsilä was able to offer an attractive value proposition that includes superior technology, high efficiency, and the ability to deliver the needed fuel flexibility. We are particularly proud to be partnering with BUA in this project, since they are a dominant player in the Nigerian economy and a major cement producer.”

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2019, and the new plant is expected to become operational in mid-2020.

This latest in a string of power plant orders that Wärtsilä has received from companies in Nigeria will bring the total installed base in the country to 650 MW and more than 7200 MW in Africa.

Source:

LNG Industry