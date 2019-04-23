Easter: CAN Holds Special Prayers in Borno for Abducted Chibok Schoolgirls, Leah

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Borno State Chapter has organised a special prayers for the 116 Chibok schoolgirls and Miss Leah Sharibu, the abducted GGTC Dapchi schoolgirl who are still under the captivity of the boko haram terrorist group held at a CAN special Easter Service on Monday to mark the 2019 Easter Celebrationat at the CAN Headquarters, Jerusalem Maiduguri.

A special prayer session was declared for Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl believed to be held by the Boko Haram faction formerly led by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi, and over 112 Chibok schoolgirls also held by Abubakar Shekau’s group since 2014.

The Borno State CAN Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga said Christians in the state would not lose hope of release of the abducted girls and all persons kidnapped by Boko Haram irrespective of their faith.

“We know many Nigerians have lost hope about these girls. We are in despair and we thought they may not come back again, but with God nothing shall be impossible", Naga said.

While Pastor Musa, one of the CAN prayer leaders said when leading others in the special prayers session service attended by over 3,000 Christians from various denominations in Maiduguri said, "Therefore, pray that our God hear us loudly that these our daughters be released by their abductors, Boko Haram."

Earlier, delivering a sermon tittled the ‘Glory of His resurrection’, Rev Abel Ikeji of the Assemblies of God Mission, Maiduguri called on Christians to emulate the virtue of Christ by walking in righteousness.

He also urged civil servants, politicians and pastors or church leaders to shun corruption and have fear of God in all their dealings

“Any pastor who uses tricks to collect money from members using the name of God and stealing or embezzling church money is not of Christ and has crucified Christ the second time,” Abel said.

Reverend Abel further said that Christ resurrection verifies Christian faith in Jesus, demonstrates power available to Christians and gives hope to believers.

He urged Christian to pursue holiness not only during Easter celebration but throughout their life time.

It will be recalled that Boko Haram had abducted 110 school girls, ages between 11 and 19, at the Government Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

And a total of 104 girls were later released by the insurgents a month later following intensive negotiations by an international group while some of the freed girls said five out of the 110 abducted died on the day of the abduction as they were being whisked away in the desert.

However, the Boko haram insurgents still held Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the girls, for allegedly refusing to convert to Islam while a total of 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in their school dormitory on April 14, 2014.

Similarly, fifty seven escaped on the night of the abduction while 103 in the batches of 21 and 82, have regained their freedom leaving a balance of 116 still with Boko Haram.