Re Immediate Task For Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun

One more time - a big congratulation to the duos of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dipo Abiodun for their successful election bids as both Lagos State and Ogun State Governor elects respectively.

And if going by most of the extracts from their business minded campaigns promises relating to the economic and social integration especially between Lagos State and Ogun State, the completion (especially from Lagos State) and the construction (from Ogun State) of the Epe to Ijebu-Ode Road linking the Shagamu - Benin High way will boost the envisaged economies of both states.

The outgoing administration of the amiable Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has strategically and massively done the road axis up to Mojoda area, near the border of Ogun State, but not completed.

It will be a great service to charge Mr Sanwo-Olu to take immediate responsibility to complete this strategic road at Mojoda area to join the Ogun State border, and it will also be a great incumbent of Mr Dipo Abiodun to construct the road axis from the border of Ogun State to the highway linking the Shagamu - Benin Road. Thank God both of them are from the same political affiliations.

The economic benefits to be derived from this strategic development if done will swiftly bring their campaigns promises to the enthusiastic administration of the citizenry.

Furthermore, one of the most transparent economic benefits from embarking on this project will be that it will reduce traffic pressure to some statistical measures on the Lagos - Ibadan highway, as many commuters who normally travel within the Lagos Island axis and who are going to Ibadan; Northern parts; Southern parts (especially South-South & South-East) will now take the advantage of the smooth drive through this routes.

Along with this is the promotion and extension of integrated businesses that will spring up for both states.

We shall therefore be looking forward to both upcoming governments taking advantage of the this envisioned Socio-Economic benefits catalyst.

Segun Idahor writes from London - Ontario, Canada