*#Atiku Is Coming 2*
If Atiku isn't a Nigerian
Can election dubiousness
Be swept under the carpet?
If Atiku isn't a Nigerian
Should a voice not ask
What went good or bad
During the election?
If Atiku isn't a Nigerian
Are Nigerians buffoons
Not to query the issue
Atiku is querying?
The server they expended
Our taxpayers money on
Has suddenly gone wrong?
Atiku does not need
To be or not a Nigerian
To question the perceived irregularities.
Atiku does not need
To be a Nigerian
To ask of the whereabouts
Of the election he expended
Much in.
If they say that Atiku isn't a Nigerian
The definition of fraud
Is not farfetched.
You collected Atiku's money,
Didn't tell him he's not a Nigerian?
Atiku registered as a contestant,
Contested election in Nigeria.
After collecting his money
In registration
You come now to say
Atiku isn't a Nigerian?
The fear of Atiku coming
Is the beginning of legal
Abracadabra in 2019 elections.
Please, Atiku is coming.
*Odimegwu Onwumere*
April 22 2019.