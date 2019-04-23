Atiku Is Coming 2*

If Atiku isn't a Nigerian

Can election dubiousness

Be swept under the carpet?

If Atiku isn't a Nigerian

Should a voice not ask

What went good or bad

During the election?

If Atiku isn't a Nigerian

Are Nigerians buffoons

Not to query the issue

Atiku is querying?

The server they expended

Our taxpayers money on

Has suddenly gone wrong?

Atiku does not need

To be or not a Nigerian

To question the perceived irregularities.

Atiku does not need

To be a Nigerian

To ask of the whereabouts

Of the election he expended

Much in.

If they say that Atiku isn't a Nigerian

The definition of fraud

Is not farfetched.

You collected Atiku's money,

Didn't tell him he's not a Nigerian?

Atiku registered as a contestant,

Contested election in Nigeria.

After collecting his money

In registration

You come now to say

Atiku isn't a Nigerian?

The fear of Atiku coming

Is the beginning of legal

Abracadabra in 2019 elections.

Please, Atiku is coming.

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

April 22 2019.