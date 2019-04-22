Black Easter Sunday: 11 Persons killed in Gombe, 30 injured

No fewer than 11 persons died in Gombe state and 30 others sustained serious injury while celebrating Easter yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told The Nigerian Voice that a vehicle going on Gadan/Malale road and heading towards Central Roundabout rammed into a procession of Christians celebrating Easter at Unguwan-Waja area along Gombe-Biu road as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu, NPM, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that policemen rushed the victims to Gombe Specialist Hospital immediately.

The FPRO confirmed that the driver, Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Gombe State Government House and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue.

The IGP sympathised with the families and friends of the dead and those injured.

He advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially during the festive period.