Prophet Nwoko Was Killed By Nnamdi Kanu And IPOB - Asari Dokubo (Video)

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has reacted to the murder of Prophet Anthony Nwoko.

Nwoko, who was a close ally of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was killed by unknown assailants last Sunday night at his apartment located at No. 18 Ezebinugwu Street, Ugbene 2, in the Trans-Ekulu-Abakpa axis of Enugu.

But reacting in a viral video on Facebook, Dokubo accused Nnamdi Kanu of sending assassins to kill Nwoko.

While accusing Kanu of being an opportunist, Dokubo said, “It is very sad that our struggle have come to the stage when the IPOB and its leadership under Nnamdi Kanu will order the assasination and the murder of fellow biafran who disagree with them on the modalities of achieving our independence as a nation.

“It is so sad that Kanu who cannot lift a spoon in defence of Biafrans against the killing and brutality visited on our people, on the igbos especially his own people by the Nigerians occupation office will now turn against his followers to murder those who disagree with him.

“Nnamdi Kanu has opened a pandora box and led out the demons of destruction and blood and it is the duty of all of us Biafrans to come together and lock, shame the box and to throw it in the deepest part of the ocean. Because this is very dangerous, somebody who cannot lift up a finger against our enemies can only run his mouth is now ordering for the killing of our people.

“And we are expected to keep quiet, everybody knows that Cleric Nwoko Was killed by Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB. I don’t know Prophet Nwoko. I have only watched his videos and listened to him. I was told by some people who came to see me in my residence in Yenagoa about him but I have never met him. It is so bad that we never thought that one day our struggle will come to this very shameful stage.

“From the very beginning I have struggled to ignite and reconcile all shades of opinion because Ibelieve I that our nation should be a rainbow nation with people of all beliefs who will congregate together in different opinion and colors and move our struggle to its destination. I never envisioned a Biafra that biafrans will carry arms against their fellow biafrans.

“Nnamdi Kanu is an opportunist who have come to catch on the painful struggle and sacrfices that others have made.”