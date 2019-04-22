Buhari's efforts in tackling insecurity inadequate: Sharia council

THE Dr Ahmed Datti-led Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria on Sunday faulted the Federal Government over what it described as the poor handling of insecurity caused by kidnapping, robbery and other criminal acts in the country.

The council spoke just as the Arewa Consultative Forum, in a separate development, called for a synergy between the government and the people towards tackling insecurity in the country.

Rising from its pre-Ramadan meeting which was attended by about 80 Muslim leaders from 25 states, the Sharia council said it was angry with the Federal Government about the way it had been tackling the security challenges in some northern parts of the country.

In a five-paragraph communiqué which was signed and read by the SCSN Secretary-General, Nafiu Ahmad, at the end of its meeting, the council urged the Federal Government to enhance its approach in dealing with security challenges.

The council said the government's efforts in tackling security challenges in the North Eastern states and in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and Benue States, were grossly inadequate.

Stressing the need for the government to review its strategy, the Islamic body also called on the government to hold the nation's security chiefs accountable for their inactions.

The communiqué read, “That the security situation in the country has reached an alarming state, in addition to the north-eastern states and now states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and Benue, where cases of kidnapping, banditry, and Boko Haram are unleashing terror with impunity.

“The efforts in tackling the situation are grossly inadequate. The council is accordingly calling on the government to brace toward its basic responsibility by reviewing its current security strategy and holding security chiefs accountable for their actions and inactions.

“The government is therefore called upon to engage the Fulani leadership, listen to their complaints and pay them compensation over their losses of both lives and herds of cattle.”

It added, “We call on all Muslims to continue to pray for peace to reign in this country and both the Imams of Jumma'ah and other mosques to start saying the Qunut for the improvement of the security situation in the country.

“The council observes that the continuous marginalisation of Muslims in the Armed Forces, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies has not abated. Justice demands that this prolonged marginalisation must be urgently addressed.”

The ACF, in its goodwill message to mark this year's Easter celebration, said, “ACF wishes to submit that the task of overcoming security challenges posed by kidnapping, insurgency, cattle rustling, banditry and the unnecessary clashes between various ethnic groups cannot be left to government alone.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Biu, in a statement issued on Sunday called on government at all levels and security agencies to intensify their operations and maintain surveillance in all red-alert states until peace and normalcy were restored.

“But for the needed normalcy to return, all Nigerians must also play their roles of providing support by way of intelligence to security agencies which would enable them to succeed.

“All leaders and Nigerians should come together and live up the synergistic potential against collective challenges for common good,” ACF said. – Punch