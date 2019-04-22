Yoruba'll produce next president in 2023: Afenifere

THE Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, in Ekiti State, yesterday, expressed confidence that the Yoruba nation would produce the country's next president in 2023. Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, State Coordinator of ARG, Mr. Bunmi Awotiku noted that the body would play significant role in rallying the Yoruba nation for the realisation of the 2023 agenda.

He said: “The South West has been supportive of the policies and programmes of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and we shall continue to do so. We want him to succeed and he shall succeed by God's grace.

“We would come to the round table and I can assure you that Yoruba would forge a common front this time around. We have learned our lessons as a people and we won't allow internal fight or acrimony to deprive us this great opportunity like the presidency.”