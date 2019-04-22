EASTER: Delta CP Assures Of Adequate Security

The Commissioner of Police, Delta state, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, has reassured Deltans of the readiness of officers and men to provide adequate security of lives and property while felicitating with Deltans as they celebrate Easter.

In a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer ((PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, and made available to newsmen Sunday in Asaba, Adeleke, assured of adequate security, before, during and after the celebration.

He noted while brainstorming with his management team in a security chat, that the command has already stepped up security in the state through astute deployment of equipments and men to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The CP reiterated that the command is committed in discharging its statutory mandate of saving lives and properties, maintaining peace and order at all times.

He called on members of the public to furnish the police and other security agents with vital and useful information that would enable them serve the good people of the state better.

Adeleke admonished them to be security conscious and take appropriate measures towards personal protection and other personal effects, not only at home but also in public places such as markets, worship centers, shopping malls, cinema halls and highways.

The commissioner of police wished Deltans a happy, fruitful and hitch free Easter celebrations.